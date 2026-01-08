Samsung triples operating profit forecast on memory boom

8 January 2026 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

Samsung Electronics’ estimated operating profit more than tripled to 20 trillion won ($14 billion) for the September–December 2025 period compared with the same quarter last year, exceeding even heightened market expectations amid a semiconductor supercycle fueled by the AI boom, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

