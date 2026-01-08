Ombudsman raises alarm over children’s safety on "Roblox"

8 January 2026 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman) has issued a public appeal highlighting serious concerns over the safety of children in the digital environment.

Azernews reports that the appeal was published on the official website of the Ombudsman’s Office. According to research conducted by the institution, online games and interactive platforms that have become increasingly popular among children in recent years pose significant risks, with particular concern expressed over the Roblox platform.

The appeal stresses that threats in the digital environment should not be viewed solely as a technological issue, but as a matter directly linked to human rights. Observations, media reports and expert assessments indicate that children using such platforms are exposed not only to technical vulnerabilities, but also to various forms of psychological manipulation.

Among the most widespread risks are bullying, grooming through gradual trust-building, emotional abuse, and behavior designed to instill fear and dependence. The Ombudsman noted that such practices can lead to low self-esteem, anxiety, stress, behavioral disorders and long-term psychological trauma, amounting to a serious violation of children’s rights.

The issue, the appeal underlined, is not limited to Azerbaijan. Similar concerns have been raised internationally, leading a number of countries, including China, Russia, Türkiye, Jordan, Qatar, Oman and Iraq, to ban or restrict the Roblox platform. These measures were linked to the presence of content and interaction formats deemed inappropriate for children, the spread of unacceptable or extremist material among minors, and broader child safety concerns.

The Ombudsman also pointed to systemic problems such as the formal nature of age restrictions on children’s platforms, weak moderation mechanisms, insufficient protection of personal data and the risk of financial manipulation, all of which create conditions for violations of children’s rights.

Referring to Azerbaijan’s legal framework, the appeal recalled that the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan places the family under special state protection and obliges the state to oversee the implementation of children’s rights. Relevant legislation guarantees every child the right to normal physical, mental and moral development, as well as protection from harmful information, including offenses committed through information technologies.

In this context, the Ombudsman called on relevant state bodies to strengthen oversight of online platforms, carry out legal risk assessments and expand preventive measures to ensure children’s digital safety. Parents were urged to closely monitor their children’s use of digital platforms, apply parental control tools, maintain open communication and educate children about potential online dangers.

The appeal also emphasized the role of media and journalists, calling on them to approach the issue responsibly, prioritize children’s interests and contribute to accurate public awareness.

“As the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I once again emphasize the importance of children’s safety in the digital environment and call on relevant institutions and civil society to take joint action to ensure more reliable protection of children’s rights,” the appeal concluded.