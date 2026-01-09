Military Prosecutor holds meeting with Air Force personnel [PHOTOS]

9 January 2026 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Military Prosecutor Bahruz Ahmadov held a meeting with the Commander of the Air Forces of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Namig Islamzadeh, and a group of military personnel.

Azernews reports, citing the Military Prosecutor’s Office, that during the event, Ahmadov spoke about the high level of professionalism demonstrated by the Air Forces during the 44-day Patriotic War, underlining their crucial role both during the conflict and in the current period.

He stressed that alongside physical preparedness, it is essential for servicemen to continuously improve their theoretical knowledge, master modern technologies, apply them professionally, and maintain strict discipline in order to achieve sustained success.

During the meeting, military personnel expressed their satisfaction with the conditions created by President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, noting their readiness to successfully fulfil the tasks assigned to them in the future.

The event concluded with the presentation of gifts to servicemen who distinguished themselves in service, along with wishes for continued success in their professional activities.