Armenia, Azerbaijan exchange lists of goods for possible trade, says Pashinyan

8 January 2026 16:32 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Armenia and Azerbaijan are exchanging and reviewing lists of goods for possible mutual trade, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said following a government meeting, Azernews reports, citing Sputnik Armenia.

Pashinyan disclosed the information during a briefing, noting that preparatory work is already underway.

“Currently, processes are underway, Armenia and Azerbaijan are exchanging lists of potential goods that they are interested in selling or purchasing,” Pashinyan stressed.

Commenting on how buyers of Azerbaijani gasoline would be selected, the prime minister said the market had been studied in advance and that the opportunity was offered only to companies that would not turn it into a political issue.

According to him, the proposal to sell Azerbaijani oil products to Armenia was raised by Azerbaijan’s deputy prime minister during a meeting of the delimitation commissions.

“We said that there is such an opportunity (to buy Azerbaijani oil products — ed.). And companies from both sides, if I am not mistaken, two companies from our side have established contact,” Pashinyan noted.

At the same time, he added that not all market participants were willing to engage, emphasizing that “there were also networks of gas stations that refused to sell Azerbaijani oil products.”