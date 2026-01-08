Swiss launches beaver complaint hotline

8 January 2026 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Swiss authorities have introduced a special hotline where farmers, summer residents, and municipal services can report issues related to beavers, Azernews reports.

The move comes in response to the rapid growth of the beaver population, combined with Switzerland’s long-standing policy of protecting the animals instead of culling them.

The country’s beaver population has surged from 1,600 individuals in 2008 to 4,900 in 2022 and continues to grow. Unlike many European nations where hunting beavers is allowed, Switzerland has maintained a strict no-kill policy since the launch of its beaver restoration program in 1956. Not a single animal has been legally killed under this initiative.

While beaver activity can sometimes cause local damage—such as flooding fields or blocking drainage systems—their presence also provides significant ecological benefits. Beaver dams help slow down floods, improve water quality, and dramatically increase biodiversity along rivers and wetlands.

Some municipalities in Switzerland are exploring “beaver-friendly infrastructure”, such as water flow devices that prevent flooding while allowing beavers to continue their natural ecosystem work. Experts even note that these industrious rodents can act as natural engineers, creating habitats for fish, birds, and amphibians—turning potential nuisance into environmental opportunity.