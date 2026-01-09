Armenia discloses expected imports of Azerbaijani oil products

9 January 2026 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Armenia expects to import 7,600 tons of oil products from Azerbaijan, according to a statement by Armenian Economy Minister Gevork Papoyan.

Azernews reports that Papoyan shared the information on his social media account, providing details on ongoing and planned deliveries via Azerbaijan’s territory.

“As of January 8, 2026, 8,485 tons of Russian grain have already arrived in Armenia by rail from the territory of Azerbaijan. A further 4,103 tons of grain, as well as 7,600 tons of Azerbaijani oil products — 6,100 tons of gasoline and 1,500 tons of diesel fuel — are on the way,” the minister wrote.

Papoyan recalled that in 2025, Armenia imported 6,580 tons of grain by rail through Azerbaijan, including 1,000 tons of Kazakh-origin grain and 5,580 tons of Russian grain. In addition, 1,210 tons of Azerbaijani gasoline were delivered during the same period.

The minister also linked the new shipments to expected changes in the domestic fuel market.

“As I have already noted, gasoline and diesel fuel prices are expected to decrease by 80 drams (0.36 manat – ed.) per liter compared to the prices of the previous month. I am pleased to announce that in connection with this development, other companies engaged in the sale of petroleum products are also working on reducing prices,” Papoyan stated.

The expected imports mark a continued use of Azerbaijani transit routes and energy supplies in Armenia’s trade and fuel market dynamics.