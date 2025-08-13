Russia to review details of TRIPP project passing through Armenia

13 August 2025 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Russian Foreign Ministry plans to study the details of the "TRIPP" project (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity), also known as the Zangezur Corridor, which will pass through Armenian territory, Azernews reports.

Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexey Fadeyev, said at a briefing on Wednesday: “As for the 'TRIPP', we have reserved our position. The Russian Foreign Ministry will study the details of the project, which, by the way, have not yet been made public. The involvement of extra-regional forces in the South Caucasus in this case should contribute to the advancement of the peace agenda, and not create new problems and new dividing lines.”

Fadeyev added that when developing and making decisions on unblocking transport communications in the region, it is important to consider several factors, including Armenia’s membership in the Eurasian Economic Union and the presence of Russian border guards in the Syunik region.