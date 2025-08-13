Azerbaijan, Kenya to deepen inter-parliamentary ties [PHOTOS]

13 August 2025 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan and Kenya are moving to strengthen cooperation between their legislative bodies, building on agreements reached during Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov’s official visit to Kenya in June, Azernews reports. The initiative was discussed in Nairobi with the Speaker of Kenya’s National Assembly, Moses Wetang’ula, and the Speaker of the Senate, Amason Jeffa Kingi.

According to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kenya, senators Stewart Madzayo, Tabitha Mutinda, and Hamida Kibwana, expected members of the friendship group between the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis and the Kenyan Senate, visited the embassy.

Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev briefed the senators on Azerbaijan’s development path shaped by the political course of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories. He also highlighted Azerbaijan’s role during its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, its parliamentary diplomacy efforts, initiatives for COP29, and preparations for the upcoming World Urban Forum 13 (WUF13).

The talks also touched on the historic significance of the Joint Declaration signed in Washington last week by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, US President Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, noting its potential for advancing peace and development between Azerbaijan and Armenia and across the region.

Both sides voiced confidence that closer parliamentary engagement will contribute positively to the rapid growth of Azerbaijan–Kenya relations.