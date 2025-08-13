Azerbaijan to send humanitarian aid consisting of electrical equipment to Ukraine

13 August 2025 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

A shipment of humanitarian aid consisting of electrical equipment will be sent from Azerbaijan to Ukraine, Azernews reports.

The aid, intended to support Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, will be dispatched from the Sumgait Technologies Park.

According to a presidential decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on August 11, 2025, the Azerbaijani government has allocated funds equivalent to $2 million in local currency for this purpose.

The first shipment includes electrical cables, wires, and transformers as part of the initial phase of assistance.

Representatives from Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy and the Ukrainian Embassy in Azerbaijan will be present at the official send-off ceremony.

It should be noted that the Press Secretary of the Ministry of Energy, Jahid Mikayilov, provided details regarding the composition of the humanitarian cargo.

According to him, the shipment includes up to 90,000 meters of electrical cables and wires, along with 25 generators and 7 sets of transformers.

He stated that the purpose of sending the equipment is to support the restoration of electricity supply in areas affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine:

"Humanitarian aid consisting of 10 trucks (TIRs) is being dispatched today. The cargo is expected to reach Ukraine within two weeks.

The next batch of equipment—organized at the request of the Ukrainian side and with a total value of 2 million USD—will be sent via an additional 9 trucks (TIRs).

The equipment was manufactured in Azerbaijan."