Over 220,000 hectares demined in Azerbaijan’s post-conflict zones

13 August 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Over 220,000 hectares of land in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance to date, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

The Agency noted that demining operations have so far resulted in the detection and neutralization of 204,481 explosive devices, including 37,818 anti-personnel mines, 22,059 anti-tank mines, and 144,604 unexploded munitions.

The agency emphasized that large-scale clearance efforts continue across the formerly occupied areas, aiming to make the land safe for resettlement, agricultural use, and infrastructure projects.