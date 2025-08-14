Microsoft develops low-carbon cement using seaweed in partnership with University of Washington

14 August 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Microsoft, in collaboration with the University of Washington (Seattle), has started creating low-carbon cement using seaweed, Azernews reports, citing “Datacenter Dynamics.”

The research, published in the journal Matter, involved replacing part of the traditional cement mixture with algae, specifically ulva, a fast-growing, carbon-absorbing sea plant that can be cultivated without soil. The algae were dehydrated before incorporation, facilitating cement production.

To optimize the mixture, researchers employed machine learning algorithms, allowing them to eliminate unsuccessful combinations of components in advance rather than waiting for the standard 28-day strength tests. This approach led to a cement mixture with a 21% lower carbon footprint compared to traditional cement, while maintaining required strength. The process also achieved 93% of the maximum possible carbon emissions reduction during the 28-day test.

Scientists say this research not only creates a greener cement but also introduces a new framework for rapidly developing sustainable materials by combining experiments, computer modeling, and environmental impact analysis. They note the method could be applied to other sustainable materials with desired properties.

Cement is critical for data center construction. Microsoft has already tested low-carbon concrete mixes in a data center in Quincy, Washington, in 2023. In May 2025, the company signed a contract with Sublime Cement to purchase 623,000 tons of low-carbon cement over 6 to 9 years for its facilities, including data centers. Other tech companies, such as AWS, Meta, and Google, have also committed to using low-carbon cement and green steel for their data centers, though adoption is not yet widespread.