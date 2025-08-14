Azerbaijan represented at Sumo Expo 2025

14 August 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Sumo Expo 2025 has taken place at the Wase Exhibition Hall in Osaka, Japan, Azernews reports.

The event brought together professional athletes and official representatives from only five of the 158 participating nations: Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Mongolia, Senegal, and Japan.

Its primary objective was to promote sumo wrestling globally and to boost interest in the upcoming World Championship scheduled for Baku in 2026.

Azerbaijan was represented at this distinguished expo by the Japanese Martial Arts and Culture Association.

The Association's Vice-President, Ulvi Aghamirov, delivered a speech, showcased the official promotional video for the championship, introduced the mascot AZUMO to attendees, and extended an invitation to visit Baku.

Attendees also included Azerbaijan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Japan, Gursel Ismayilzada, along with Avaz Muradov, the director of the Azerbaijan Pavilion at the Osaka Expo, and his team.

A notable highlight was Azerbaijani sumo athlete Javid Yusifov's participation in a sumo tournament among Japan's top 12 university teams.

In the open weight category, he defeated the champion from one of Japan's leading universities in his very first match, proudly representing Azerbaijan.

Sumo Expo 202 served as a valuable platform for fostering international relations in sports and culture, significantly enhancing Azerbaijan's standing on the global sports scene.