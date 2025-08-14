Former South Korean First Lady arrested amid ongoing corruption probes

14 August 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

South Korean prosecutors have arrested Kim Keon Hee, the wife of jailed former President Yoon Suk Yeol, on charges of bribery, stock manipulation, and interference in the political candidate selection process, Azernews reports, citing local media.

Kim was taken into custody following a court-issued arrest warrant and is currently being held at a detention center in southern Seoul, separate from the facility where her husband, the former president, is incarcerated.

Her arrest stems from one of three independent investigations launched by a special prosecutor under South Korea’s newly elected liberal government, all focused on alleged misconduct during Yoon’s presidency. Yoon, a conservative, was removed from office in April and subsequently rearrested and jailed on related charges.

In approving the arrest warrant, the Seoul Central District Court cited concerns that Kim posed a risk of evidence tampering, justifying her detention ahead of formal indictment proceedings.

Kim appeared at the Seoul court earlier on Tuesday for an extended hearing but did not comment publicly. Prosecutors are expected to continue questioning her later this week. Under South Korean law, investigators may hold her for up to 20 days before deciding whether to press formal charges.