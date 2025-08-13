Azerbaijani banks sign over 2,100 unsecured agreements on Bloomberg

13 August 2025 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

In the first half of this year, Azerbaijani banks executed 2,148 unsecured agreements on the Bloomberg trading system, with a total value of ₼41.4 billion (approximately $24.3 billion), Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan’s Monetary Policy Review.

The report notes that compared to the same period last year, the number of agreements rose by 54.6%, while the total value increased by 26.2%.

During the reporting period, 95% of these transactions were short-term, lasting between one and three days.