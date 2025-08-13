National Library launches online database in honor of Elchin Afandiyev

13 August 2025 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan National Library has created an electronic database dedicated to the prominent figure of Azerbaijani literature, People's Writer, playwright, novelist, critic, literary scholar, Doctor of Philology, professor, and public-political figure Elchin Afandiyev, which is now available online for users, Azernews reports.

Electronic database titled "In Memory of People's Writer Elchin" includes sections such as "Official Documents," "Obituary," "Elchin Passed Away...," "Key Dates of His Life and Work," "Prominent Figures on Elchin," "Elchin's 'Literary Thoughts'," "Awards," "Works," "About Him," "Photo Gallery," "Video Gallery," and more.

The materials presented in the database are provided in full text. Those interested in exploring the electronic database can visit the following link.

Azerbaijani literature and culture experienced a profound loss on August 3 with the passing of Elchin Ilyas oglu Afandiyev, a distinguished writer, playwright, literary critic, scholar, and public figure. He was 82 years old.

Born in Baku on May 13, 1943, Elchin Afandiyev embarked on his literary journey in the 1960s, emerging as one of the leading voices of the "Sixtiers" generation in Azerbaijani literature.

His literary works, which include short stories, novellas, and novels, were translated and published in numerous countries, significantly contributing to the global recognition of Azerbaijani literature. Among his most celebrated works are "Mahmud and Maryam", "The White Camel", "The Head", and "The Standard-Bearers", all of which are considered literary masterpieces.

In addition to his achievements as a writer, Afandiyev was a prolific playwright, with his stage works performed in theaters across Azerbaijan and internationally.

His creative legacy spans fiction, drama, and scholarly essays, enriching the intellectual and cultural life of the nation.

Elchin Afandiyev's contributions extended beyond the literary world.

From 1993 to 2018, he served as Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, playing a pivotal role in shaping the country's socio-political and cultural landscape.

As chairman of the "Vatan" (Homeland) Society in the late 1980s, he was instrumental in strengthening the ties between the Azerbaijani Diaspora and their homeland, laying the foundation for the modern Diaspora movement.

In recognition of his exceptional contributions, Afandiyev received numerous state honors, including the prestigious Istiglal Order and several other high-level awards.