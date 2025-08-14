Azerbaijani servicemen take part in Pakistan’s Independence Day parade [VIDEO]

14 August 2025 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijani servicemen proudly represented the nation at a military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan, held in honor of “Independence Day” and the “Victory of Truth”, Azernews reports.

According to Azernews, the passage of Azerbaijan’s commandos and military orchestra drew standing ovations and loud applause from the crowd. The warm welcome included a commentator greeting the contingent in Azerbaijani with the words, “Welcome to Pakistan!” and leading the slogan, “Long live Pakistan-Azerbaijan unity and brotherhood!”

Another commentator highlighted Azerbaijan’s historic triumph in the 44-day Patriotic War, underscoring the country’s military strength and resilience.

The event was attended by high-ranking officials, including President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, further emphasizing the significance of Azerbaijan’s participation as a symbol of the close friendship and cooperation between the two countries.