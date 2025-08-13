Kyiv rules out ceding territory to Russia for peace

13 August 2025 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

“Kyiv is not considering any scenarios that would involve ceding part of its territory to Russia in exchange for ending the war,” Azernews reports, citing Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, as he said at a joint press conference with his Czech counterpart, Jan Lipavský.

Sybiha was responding to a journalist’s question regarding a recent White House statement on possible concessions. The minister reiterated President Volodymyr Zelensky’s stance.

“President Zelensky has already given a clear answer, and that answer is the Constitution of Ukraine. The Constitution contains all the responses to your question. Ukraine seeks a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on the UN Charter and international law,” Sybiha stressed.

He emphasized that the priority at this stage is the introduction of a ceasefire regime that would serve as the foundation for future negotiations. The minister recalled that five months ago Ukraine accepted U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal for an unconditional ceasefire and is now waiting for a similar agreement from Russia.

“Of course, what we need here is U.S. participation and leadership, and we are grateful for these efforts,” the foreign minister concluded.

Earlier, President Donald Trump had said that an “exchange of territories” could be part of ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.