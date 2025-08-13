Azernews.Az

Wednesday August 13 2025

Surge in investment projects funded by Nakhchivan Entrepreneurship Fund

13 August 2025 14:03 (UTC+04:00)
Surge in investment projects funded by Nakhchivan Entrepreneurship Fund
Nazrin Abdul
Between January and July of this year, the Entrepreneurship Development Fund under the Ministry of Economy of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic allocated AZN 8.2 million in concessional loans to finance 97 investment projects, Azernews reports.

