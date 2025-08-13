FC Qarabag among top scoring teams in UEFA Champions League

13 August 2025 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

The list of the teams that have scored the most goals in this season's UEFA Champions League has been revealed, Azernews reports.

FC Qarabag which started the tournament from the second qualifying round, has secured a spot in the top three.

The team of Gurban Gurbanov is tied for second and fourth places with Poland's "Legia" and Serbia's "Red Star Belgrade" by scoring 10 goals in 4 matches this season. The team leading the list is Sweden's "Malmo," which has scored 11 goals in 6 matches.

Completing the top five is "Ferencváros" of Hungary, the opponent of Azerbaijan’s champion in the playoff stage. The Hungarian team has scored 9 goals in 4 matches.

The top ten also includes Denmark's "Copenhagen" (4 matches, 8 goals), Kazakhstan's "Kairat" (6 matches, 7 goals), Slovakia's "Slovan" and Scotland's "Rangers" (both with 4 matches and 7 goals).

Note that FC Qarabag triumphed 6-1 on aggregate over North Macedonia's "Shkendija" in the third qualifying round to secure a spot in the next stage.

The UEFA Champions League is a continental tournament that brings together the best teams from Europe's top domestic leagues.

It is widely regarded as the pinnacle of club football, attracting millions of fans around the world. Clubs from UEFA's member countries compete for the title, which is seen as the ultimate achievement for European club teams.

The format of the UEFA Champions League has evolved over time. The current structure includes several stages: Qualifying Rounds, Group Stage, Knockout Rounds and Final.