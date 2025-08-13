Number of tickets purchased for FC Qarabag vs. Shkendija match announced
The UEFA Champions League third qualifying round fixture between FC Qarabag and Shkendija (North Macedonia) has seen 25,000 tickets purchased, Azernews reports.
The match is scheduled for today at 8:00 PM at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium. Qarabag secured an away victory in the first leg with a 1-0 score.
The UEFA Champions League is a continental tournament that brings together the best teams from Europe's top domestic leagues.
It is widely regarded as the pinnacle of club football, attracting millions of fans around the world. Clubs from UEFA's member countries compete for the title, which is seen as the ultimate achievement for European club teams.
The format of the UEFA Champions League has evolved over time. The current structure includes several stages: Qualifying Rounds, Group Stage, Knockout Rounds and Final.
