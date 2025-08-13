CICA Sec.-Gen. congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

13 August 2025 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

Azernews presents the letter:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

"Your Excellency,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on the signing of the historic Joint Declaration with Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, and Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, as a witness, on the outcomes of Your Excellencies' meeting in Washington, D.C., on 8 August 2025.

Your Excellency's decisive and lawful actions-now recorded in modern history-have brought about the resolution of yet another protracted conflict in Asia.

This remarkable achievement by Azerbaijan has further demonstrated the country's steadfast commitment to promoting regional and global peace and security.

Under Your Excellency's strategic leadership, Azerbaijan's efforts have made an immense contribution to sustainable connectivity by unlocking the transit and transport potential of the vast CICA region, fostering intercultural dialogue, addressing the challenges of climate change, and strengthening CICA's capacity for mediation, conflict resolution, and post-conflict rehabilitation.

Your Excellency, please accept my heartfelt wishes for lasting prosperity and enduring peace for Azerbaijan and its people."