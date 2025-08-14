Irrigation project launched in Aghali as part of reconstruction efforts

14 August 2025 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Rehabilitation, reconstruction, and improvement works are being carried out step by step in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, Azernews reports.

As part of ongoing efforts, work has begun on the installation of an internal irrigation system covering 110 hectares in the village of Aghali, Zangilan district. The project is being implemented within the framework of a pilot initiative.

“Aqroservis” Open Joint-Stock Company has initiated the preparation of the design and estimate documents for the project. The task of drafting the documents has been entrusted to “Everest Tikinti Layihə” LLC, with a formal contract signed between the parties.

Under the agreement, the company will be paid 22,066 manats.

“Everest Tikinti Layihə” LLC was registered in 2019 with a charter capital of 20 manats. Its legal representative is Qazanfər Rauf oğlu Qadirov.