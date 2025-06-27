Japan thanks Azerbaijan for assistance in evacuating citizens from Iran
Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwao has officially expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its support in evacuating Japanese citizens from Iran amid the recent escalation in tensions between Iran and Israel, Azernews reports.
Minister Iwao sent a letter to his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, thanking the Azerbaijani government for its swift and effective assistance. The Japanese Foreign Ministry emphasized that the aid provided by Azerbaijan played a crucial role in ensuring the safe transit of Japanese nationals during a volatile period in the Middle East.
This gesture of appreciation comes in the wake of Azerbaijan’s humanitarian and diplomatic initiative to facilitate the evacuation of foreign nationals stranded in Iran during the brief military confrontation between Israel and Iran in June 2025. At the height of the tensions, Azerbaijan opened the Astara border crossing, allowing citizens of multiple countries—including the United States, Russia, Ukraine, and Italy—to safely transit through Azerbaijani territory.
The move underscored Baku’s commitment to regional stability and international cooperation, and highlighted its growing role as a trusted transit partner in times of crisis. Azerbaijan’s decision to facilitate free passage during the crisis has drawn praise from various diplomatic missions, demonstrating the country’s active engagement in supporting global peace and security.
