Tajikistan become green energy producing country by 2032

25 June 2025 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Tajikistan possesses vast hydropower resources, along with significant untapped potential for solar and wind energy. According to recent analyses, the economically viable potential for solar energy in the country is estimated at 369,600 MW, while wind energy potential stands at 4,485 MW, Azernews reports.

This information was announced at the 3rd International Conference “Prospects for the Development of Renewable Energy in the Republic of Tajikistan,” held in Dushanbe. The Khovar National News Agency reported these details, citing the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan.

The conference was organized by the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Association of Renewable Energy Sources of Tajikistan, and various development partners. It serves as an important platform for coordinating international efforts to advance green energy initiatives in the country.

Participants included representatives from relevant government bodies, research institutions, civil society organizations, domestic and international scientists and experts, as well as donor organizations.

At the official opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Manuchohr Safarzoda, highlighted: “Tajikistan has enormous hydropower potential, yet currently only about 5 percent of these resources are utilized. This potential, estimated at 527 billion kilowatt-hours per year, is sufficient not only to meet Tajikistan’s clean energy needs but also to supply the wider Central Asian region.”

Safarzoda also emphasized that Tajikistan is a leader in green energy production within Central Asia and ranks sixth globally in this regard. If current goals are met, by 2032 Tajikistan could become a country fully powered by renewable energy.

The main objectives of the conference are to accelerate the development of renewable energy sources, promote energy conservation policies, and improve overall energy efficiency across the country.

Tajikistan’s unique geographical and climatic conditions provide exceptional opportunities for renewable energy development, especially in hydropower and solar sectors. For example, the country’s mountainous terrain and fast-flowing rivers make it ideal for small- and large-scale hydropower projects, while the high altitude and abundant sunshine create optimal conditions for solar energy generation.

In addition, experts at the conference discussed the potential of integrating modern smart grid technologies to better manage renewable energy sources and enhance grid stability. This would support the country's vision of sustainable development while contributing to global efforts to combat climate change.