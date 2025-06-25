Azernews.Az

Wednesday June 25 2025

Three mining sites in Azerbaijan set for public auction

25 June 2025 17:24 (UTC+04:00)
Three mining sites in Azerbaijan set for public auction
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

An auction will soon be held in Azerbaijan for the sale of three valuable mineral deposits, Azernews reports, citing official sources.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more