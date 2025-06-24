Tourism Bureau: Cooperation with Azerbaijan Railways to boost regional travel

24 June 2025 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The cooperation between the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau and Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) will ease travel for tourists heading to the regions, Azernews reports, citing the Deputy Chairman of the Bureau Rashad Aliyev said during a partnership event at the Azerbaijan Railway Museum,

Highlighting the goals of the newly signed partnership memorandums.

“This partnership established with ADY aims to contribute to the development of sustainable tourism, facilitate travel to the regions and provide unforgettable experiences to tourists,” Aliyev stated.

He noted that several initiatives are planned under the framework of this cooperation, including closer engagement with the tourism sector.

“Within the framework of the cooperation, regular meetings will be held with representatives of the tourism industry, and it is planned to organize filming to expand corporate cooperation and promote train routes,” Aliyev added.

The collaboration is expected to strengthen the synergy between tourism and railway services, while enhancing the visibility of regional destinations across Azerbaijan.