AZAL resumes regular flights to Urgench

23 June 2025 18:22 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s national air carrier, AZAL, will resume regular flights to Urgench, Uzbekistan, starting August 2.

The flights will be operated twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Urgench is one of the cities that attracts travelers with its distinctive charm, rich cultural heritage, and unique climate. The route offers passengers convenient and comfortable travel options.

Tickets can be purchased on the official website www.azal.az, through the airline's mobile app, as well as at AZAL ticket offices and accredited agencies.