Court reviews evidence of Armenian-backed illegal settlement in occupied Azerbaijani territories [PHOTOS]

21 June 2025 20:13 (UTC+04:00)

On June 21, the trial of Armenian nationals accused of serious crimes during Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan resumed at the Baku Military Court. The open court session, presided over by Judge Zeynal Agayev, with Judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge Gunel Samedova), involved multiple high-profile defendants, including Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others.

These individuals are charged with crimes against peace and humanity, including:

Planning and conducting an aggressive war

Genocide

Violations of international humanitarian law

Illegal armed activity

Terrorism and its financing

Attempted violent overthrow of state authority

Illegal settlement and environmental damage

The court confirmed that the accused were provided interpreters and defense lawyers. Victims and their legal representatives, as well as prosecutors, were also present.

Key Developments from the Session

Testimony from Bako Sahakyan

Sahakyan, former “president” of the self-declared separatist entity in Karabakh (2007–2020), confirmed his role in the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, an organization created in 1992 by Armenian authorities to raise international donations. He admitted that the fund, supported by Armenians in Europe, the U.S., and Armenian businessmen, helped finance construction projects both in Armenia and in occupied Azerbaijani territories—including two illegal roads linking Yerevan to Khankendi via Gorus and Basarkechar.

He further confirmed that these roads were used to transport military equipment from Armenia into Azerbaijani territory during the occupation and that parts of the fund’s resources were used for illegal settlement operations in areas like Lachin, Kalbajar, Zangilan, and Gubadli.

Evidence Presented

The court reviewed numerous official documents from Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, Foreign Intelligence Service, and State Security Service. These materials provided evidence of illegal settlement of citizens from Syria, Lebanon, and other countries. Passport copies and video recordings were presented as proof.

In one video, a man named Toni Hachar, identifying himself as a chef from Beirut, stated: “I came from Beirut via Armenia to Karabakh. They gave us a house. There’s good opportunity here.”

Another video featured an official of the so-called Shusha administration, saying Hachar’s family would receive permanent housing after ten years of residence, confirming systematic illegal resettlement efforts.

Unlawful Settlement Plan

The trial revealed that in 2001, the separatist regime adopted a 10-year illegal resettlement program, aiming to build 10,000 homes, 200 schools, and public infrastructure. The Tufenkian Foundation, starting operations in 2003, reportedly invested nearly $4 million in this project for “settlement and economic development.”

Sahakyan admitted that many of the settlers did not remain due to lack of infrastructure, healthcare, and education. Despite plans to increase the population to 200,000, this goal was not achieved. He also confirmed that trees were cut down in occupied areas with official permission, and that specialized wood was sold to wineries.

The trial will continue on June 23.

Scope of Charges

A total of 15 Armenian nationals are indicted under over 30 articles of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code, including genocide, torture, deportation, war crimes, terrorism, and creation of illegal armed groups. Other figures cited in the broader investigation include former Armenian presidents Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan, ex-ministers, and paramilitary leaders.