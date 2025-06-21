Diplomatic corps witnesses Aghdam’s cultural and economic revival [PHOTOS]

21 June 2025 19:58 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation of diplomats accredited to Azerbaijan visited the liberated city of Aghdam to observe ongoing reconstruction, cultural revival, and economic development projects. Azernews reports via Azertag that the visit was led by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President and Head of the Foreign Policy Department, and Emin Huseynov, the President's Special Representative in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts.

The first stop was the newly inaugurated Aghdam Mugham Center, opened on May 10, 2025, following its foundation in 2023 by President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva. Designed to become a hub for Karabakh’s cultural renaissance, the center includes a concert hall, classrooms, an amphitheater, and other cultural facilities aimed at reviving mugham, Azerbaijan’s classical musical art.

The diplomats then visited the Imarat Complex, once the royal seat of Panahali Khan, founder of the Karabakh Khanate. Heavily vandalized during the Armenian occupation, the complex has since undergone extensive restoration and archaeological excavation. It now functions as a national cultural and tourist landmark, preserving the heritage of figures like Ibrahim Khalil Khan and Khurshidbanu Natavan.

Next, the delegation toured the Aghdam Industrial Park, where 28 resident companies and 4 non-resident businesses have collectively invested over 260 million AZN. Visits included Mister Decor LLC, the South Caucasus' first wallpaper production plant, and Eel Electric LLC, which manufactures electric and concrete substation equipment.

The diplomats also inspected the new Aghdam Railway and Bus Terminal Complex, inaugurated in May 2025, which enhances regional mobility with capacity for up to 1,000 rail and 1,500 bus passengers daily. It is expected to play a key role in stimulating economic revival and improving accessibility for returning residents.

This visit to Aghdam concluded a two-day regional tour that began on June 20 at Lachin International Airport and included stops in Lachin, Shusha, and East Zangezur. The delegation returned to Baku via high-speed train.