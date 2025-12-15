Winners of Vugar Hashimov Memorial awarded in Khankandi [PHOTOS]

15 December 2025 13:38 (UTC+04:00)



The 11th Vugar Hashimov Memorial, dedicated to the memory of the late Azerbaijani chess player and European champion Vugar Hashimov, has concluded in Khankandi, Azernews reports.

Six chess players competed in rapid and blitz tournaments held at the Congress Centre.

In the end, Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE) emerged as the winner of the memorial with 13 points. Vladimir Fedoseev (Slovenia) took second place, while Azerbaijani representative Rauf Mammadov finished third.

The awards were presented to the winners by Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Deputy Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankandi city, Agdara and Khojaly districts Sabuhi Gahramanov, and President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation Mahir Mammadov.

The tournament was organised by the Vugar Hashimov Chess Foundation, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Azerbaijan Chess Federation.

Participants included Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE), Amin Tabatabaei (Iran), Vladimir Fedoseev (Slovenia), Nodirbek Yakubboev (Uzbekistan), Rauf Mammadov, and Aydin Suleymanli.

Vugar Hashimov Memorial was first held in 2014, and since 2023, the tournament has held the status of a FIDE World Championship qualifying event.

In 2024, the Vugar Hashimov Memorial took place in the city of Shusha.

Vugar Hashimov (1986-2014) made a remarkable contribution to the chess history of Azerbaijan.

He played for Azerbaijan's national team in the Chess Olympiads in 2002, 2004, 2006, and 2008.

Hashimov won a bronze medal in the European Team Championship in 2007 and became the European Champion with the national team in 2009.

He was the European vice champion of the national team in 2011 and the winner of the Reggio Emilia tournament in 2010–2011.