Monday December 15 2025

Azerbaijan cuts gas imports from Turkmenistan in January–October

15 December 2025 19:20 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan cuts gas imports from Turkmenistan in January–October
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Azerbaijan imported 230.9 million cubic meters of natural gas from Turkmenistan in the January–October period of this year, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

