Culture Minister participates in UNAOC Group of Friends High-Level Meeting [PHOTOS]

Laman Ismayilova

The UNAOC Group of Friends High-Level Meeting has taken as part of the 11th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) in Riyadh, Azernews reports.

During his speech, Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Karimli highlighted Azerbaijan's long-standing tradition of tolerance and stressed the importance of promoting intercultural dialogue, safeguarding multicultural values, and leveraging cultural diplomacy to strengthen international cooperation.

Praising Saudi Arabia for its outstanding organization of the event, Karimli described UNAOC as a key global platform for fostering dialogue and mutual understanding among nations.

The minister also underscored Azerbaijan's initiatives in advancing interfaith dialogue in partnership with UNAOC.

The 11th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the city of Riyadh on December 14-15 under the theme "UNAOC: Two Decades of Dialogue for Humanity — Advancing a New Era of Mutual Respect and Understanding in a Multipolar World".

The Forum brought together political leaders, international and regional organizations, religious leaders and faith actors, as well as representatives of the private sector, civil society, academia, youth, arts, sports and media, who came together to reaffirm their collective commitment to the lasting importance of dialogue, mutual respect, and understanding.