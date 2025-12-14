Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to meet Belarus President during visit
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to meet Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during his visit to Belarus, according to a statement by Ismail Baqaei, a spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reported by Azernews.
Baqaei added that Araghchi is also expected to hold meetings with Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov and other high-ranking officials.
He further noted that over the next two to three days, the minister will visit Russia and Belarus, where, in addition to his Belarus meetings, he will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and representatives of the State Duma.
