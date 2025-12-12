Kazakhstan hopes for swift peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia

12 December 2025 14:17 (UTC+04:00)

Kazakhstan hopes that a comprehensive peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be concluded soon, Azernews reports.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made the remarks at the International Peace and Trust Forum held in Ashgabat.

“In our view, the signing of a joint peace declaration by Azerbaijan and Armenia carries historical significance and opens broad prospects for multifaceted cooperation both within the region and beyond. We hope that a full-fledged peace agreement, ensuring stability in the South Caucasus, will be signed in the near future,” Tokayev said.

The Kazakh president also expressed support for renewed efforts to advance negotiations on the conflict in Ukraine.

“We also welcome the signing of a peace accord concerning the situation in the Middle East. Kazakhstan’s decision to join the Abraham Accords reflects our desire to contribute to stabilizing the region,” Tokayev added.