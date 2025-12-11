Prime Minister Ali Asadov arrives in Turkmenistan for working visit [PHOTOS]

11 December 2025 16:05 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov paid a working visit to Turkmenistan on December 11, Azernews reports.

Prime Minister was welcomed at Ashgabat International Airport by Turkmenistan’s Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Mammetkhan Chakiev, along with other senior officials.

He will take part in Turkmenistan's Neutrality Day.

Turkmenistan is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its permanent neutrality in 2025, culminating around December 12 (Neutrality Day), which coincides with the UN-declared "International Year of Peace and Trust." This milestone marks three decades since the UN recognized its status on December 12, 1995, celebrated with international forums in Ashgabat.