Third day of Baku’s Asset Integrity and Corrosion conference begins

11 December 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The third day of the international “Asset Integrity & Corrosion and Coatings Conference,” dedicated to Baku’s oil and gas sector, has kicked off, Azernews reports.

The conference brings together leading industry experts, company executives, and technology providers.

Within the framework of the conference, participants are discussing the current state and the latest solutions in ensuring asset integrity, combating corrosion, and advancing protective coating technologies. In addition, attendees will be presented with the risks facing the industry, technical solutions, and international best practices.

It should be noted that the event has brought together more than 500 delegates from over 20 countries. More than 50 speakers are delivering presentations at the conference, while over 25 companies are showcasing their technological solutions. In total, more than 50 technical sessions, several panel discussions, and various networking events have been held.