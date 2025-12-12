Azerbaijan launches call for entries to 'Fine Art on Paper' exhibition
Submissions have opened in Azerbaijan for the creative exhibition "Fine Art on Paper", Azernews reports. The project aims to preserve the traditions of classical Azerbaijani fine art, showcase artistic imagination and aesthetic vision to the public, and increase interest in works created on paper.
The exhibition is organized by the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery, the Khatai International Watercolor Galleryand the Khatai Arts Center.
The project is supported by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC, the Azerbaijan University of Culture and Arts, the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, the Khatai District Executive Power, the Azerbaijan office of the International Watercolor Society, and the Nakhchivan Artists' Union
The exhibition will accept graphic works, miniatures, watercolors, and sketches created on paper. The deadline for applications is March 5, 2026. Works should be sent to the email address: [email protected].
Participant applications must include:
- A photo of the artwork
- Title of the work
- Dimensions and technique
- Year of birth
- Contact information
- Author's full name
The maximum size of submitted works is 35×55 cm. The theme is open, and participants must be aged 18 and above. Each artist may submit up to three works, from which 100 will be selected for exhibition. After the exhibition concludes, works will be returned to their authors, and an online catalog will also be prepared.
Awards will be presented in the following categories:
- Best Work in National Style
- Best Classical Work
- Best Miniature
- Best Sketch
- Best Graphic Work
- Best Watercolor
- Best Illustration
- Best Contemporary Work
Participants whose works are exhibited will receive certificates.
For additional information, contact: 051-310-74-01 (phone/WhatsApp).
Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.
