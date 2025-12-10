Azerbaijan, Hungary reinforce strategic energy partnership with new SOCAR–MVM agreement [PHOTOS]

10 December 2025 18:37 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

A fresh chapter in Azerbaijan–Hungary energy cooperation has opened following a high-level meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and MVM Group CEO Karoly Matrai on December 10, 2025, Azernews reports.

SOCAR released a statement noting that the sides reviewed ongoing cooperation across various segments of the energy sector and exchanged views on current projects, emerging priorities, and long-term partnership opportunities. The discussions touched on the expansion of collaboration in gas supply, infrastructure development, sustainable energy solutions, and broader regional energy initiatives — areas that have steadily gained strategic significance for both countries.

During the meeting, SOCAR and MVM ONEnergy signed a new natural gas supply agreement that will take effect on January 1, 2026. This renewed arrangement builds on the foundations of their previous cooperation, which has been marked by reliability and mutual benefit over the past years. According to SOCAR, the continuity of the agreement demonstrates a shared commitment to strengthening long-term energy cooperation and contributing to regional energy security.

The new deal further institutionalizes the growing energy partnership between Azerbaijan and Hungary, reinforcing Baku’s position as a dependable supplier in Central Europe and reflecting Budapest’s increasing engagement with Azerbaijan as part of its diversified energy strategy.