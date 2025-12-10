President Ilham Aliyev appoints Rovshan Ismayilov as rector of Academy of Justice - decree
Rovshan Ismayilov has been appointed rector of the Academy of Justice of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree.
This decree enters into force on the date of its signing.
By another decree, Shahin Aliyev was dismissed from the position of rector of the Academy of Justice.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
Subscribe
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!