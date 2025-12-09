President Ilham Aliyev concludes official visit to Slovakia [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

9 December 2025 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev completed his official visit to the Slovak Republic on December 9.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Bratislava’s Milan Štefánik International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by Peter Vodráška, Chief of Staff of the Office of the President of the Slovak Republic, and other officials.