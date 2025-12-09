Dinosaur footprints discover in China

9 December 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Paleontologists have discovered dinosaur footprints dating back approximately 200 million years in southwestern China, Azernews reports.

According to reports, scientists uncovered more than 20 footprints on a rock wall in Sichuan Province. Experts believe this discovery could provide valuable insights into the early evolution of dinosaurs during the late Triassic period.

The authenticity of the tracks was confirmed by a research team led by an associate professor at the Chinese University of Geological Sciences in Beijing. “What makes this site particularly significant is that at least four distinct layers preserve footprints, suggesting that dinosaurs inhabited this area for a prolonged period,” the professor explained.

In addition, researchers discovered pieces of petrified wood near the footprints, offering clues about the ancient ecosystem and vegetation that existed in the region 200 million years ago.

Preliminary analysis of the footprints indicates that multiple species may have coexisted here, including both small, agile predators and larger herbivorous dinosaurs. Scientists hope that further study of the site will help reconstruct dinosaur behavior, migration patterns, and interactions with their environment during one of the most formative periods in their evolutionary history.