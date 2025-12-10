Upcoming Türkiye-Azerbaijan business forum to convene in Baku [PHOTOS]

10 December 2025 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Preparations are underway in Baku for the upcoming II Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum, slated for December 23, Azernews reports.

Supported by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Trade of Türkiye, the event is jointly organized by AZPROMO and the Public Union of Turkish-Azerbaijani Businessmen and Industrialists (TÜİB). Ahead of the forum, a dedicated press conference was held on December 10 to brief media representatives on the program and expectations.

According to the organizers, this year’s forum is expected to gather more than 500 attendees, including senior government officials, representatives of state institutions, major business leaders, chambers, and industry associations from both countries. The event aims to deepen economic integration, expand bilateral business cooperation, and present new investment prospects across key sectors.

building on last year’s momentum

The inaugural Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum, held on December 21, 2023, brought together over 600 delegates and featured discussions across energy, trade, agriculture, defense industry, and health tourism. The success of the first event laid the groundwork for a more extensive and strategically focused program this year, reflecting the rapidly growing economic partnership between the two brotherly states.

The second forum is designed to elevate cooperation to a new stage, offering broader thematic coverage and stronger institutional engagement.

The full program will include an opening ceremony, a signing ceremony, investment pitches, and six thematic panel sessions:

Panel 1: Interregional trade and logistics corridors

Panel 2: Agrarian partnership – sustainable development and food security

Panel 3: Energy transformation – innovation and post-COP29 perspectives

Panel 4: Green urbanization and sustainable infrastructure

Panel 5: Azerbaijan-Türkiye business cooperation – challenges and opportunities

Panel 6: Industry 4.0 – technologies of the future

These discussions aim to highlight emerging trends, promote joint initiatives, and map out long-term pathways for economic collaboration.

To further support business engagement, Turkish companies will be offered organized visits to industrial parks, free economic zones, and logistics hubs across Azerbaijan. These site tours will allow participants to explore investment-ready locations, familiarize themselves with the country’s industrial capabilities, and identify areas for partnership in sectors such as manufacturing, transport, green energy, and high-tech industries.