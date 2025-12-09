Innovative book project 'Revival of Garabagh: Story of Azerbaijani Renaissance' presented [PHOTOS]

9 December 2025 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

On December 8, 2025, "The Revival of Garabagh: The Story of the Azerbaijani Renaissance," an innovative book project commissioned by the Garabagh Revival Fund, was officially presented, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by state and government officials, members of the Azerbaijani Parliament, family members of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, participants of the Garabagh War, donors and partners of the Fund, as well as media representatives.

The event began with the performance of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan, followed by a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Motherland.

Delivering the opening speech, Chairman of the Board of the Garabagh Revival Fund Rahman Hajiyev provided extensive information about the significance and preparation process of the book "The Revival of Garabagh: The Story of the Azerbaijani Renaissance."

It was noted that this book broadly highlights the history of Garabagh, the period of occupation, its liberation, the reconstruction process, and its outlook for the future by incorporating texts, photographs, as well as interviews with officials, state representatives, experts, and the memories of people displaced from their native lands:

"Covering nearly 500 pages, 'The Revival of Garabagh: The Story of the Azerbaijani Renaissance' is not merely a book — it is a chronicle enriched with texts, photographs, and interactive digital materials that brings Garabagh's revival story to life in all its colors before the reader."

It was emphasized that the book is part of a special digital ecosystem created within the project.

Thus, through hundreds of QR codes placed throughout the book, readers can access materials on the website www.book.revival.az and other online resources, view extended photo galleries, full video and text versions of exclusive interviews, historical literature, and other materials.

At the same time, by visiting the online store available at https://book.revival.az/estore/ and making a donation to the Fund, it is possible to obtain the book in any desired quantity and in various editions (including Classic, Prestige, and Signature Collection).

The "Victory AI" artificial-intelligence–based guide, created in the form of a Phoenix bird and included in the ecosystem, provides readers with extensive information about the book's content and, more broadly, about the history of Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur, the period of occupation, and the ongoing revival.

These features take the publication beyond the classical definition of a book, transforming it into an innovative, dynamic, and interactive project adapted to the reading preferences of modern generations.

Stating that Garabagh has transformed from a conflict zone into a region of peace and revival, Rahman Hajiyev noted that the purpose of preparing the book is to bring to the attention of the international community the truths about Karabakh, the large-scale reconstruction and development works carried out in the liberated territories under the leadership of the Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and Azerbaijan's efforts toward ensuring lasting peace in the region.

Afterwards, the video presentation of "The Revival of Garabagh: The Story of the Azerbaijani Renaissance" and the video titled "From Tragedy to Victory", reflecting the reconstruction and revival of the liberated territories, were shown.

The event continued with a Q&A session with the author. Moderated by Gultakin Qaradagli, British writer Graham Wilson answered numerous questions.

During the event, MP and member of the Supervisory Board of the Garabagh Revival Fund Tural Ganjaliyev, MP Rizvan Nabiyev, Executive Director of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center Revan Hasanov, founder and CEO of Veysəloğlu Group Aydin Talibov, and other speakers noted the importance of the book and expressed their confidence that it would make a significant contribution to conveying the truths about the events in Garabagh, the reconstruction and redevelopment works carried out in the liberated territories under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, and Azerbaijan's efforts toward establishing lasting peace in the region to an international audience.

At the end of the event, "Iteca Caspian" and "Caspian Event Organisers" companies, which donated 28,500 AZN to support the reconstruction of Garabagh and received the book "The Revival of Garabagh: The Story of the Azerbaijani Renaissance", as well as PASHA Capital Investment Company, which donated 10,000 AZN and received the book, were presented with "Donation Certificates" on behalf of the Fund.

It should be noted that all event participants were presented with three books authored by Graham Wilson on behalf of the Garabagh Revival Fund and the author himself: "Ilham Aliyev: A Portrait of a President," "The Rise and Fall and Rise Again of Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijan," and "Azerbaijan Democratic Republic: A Dream That Never Died."

We would also like to remind that those wishing to obtain the book "The Revival of Garabagh: The Story of the Azerbaijani Renaissance" may visit the online store at https://book.revival.az/estore/, select their preferred edition, and receive the book by making a donation to the Garabagh Revival Fund.

The book will soon be translated into Azerbaijani and several foreign languages.

During the event, the exhibition "The Revival of Garabagh: The Story of the Azerbaijani Renaissance", organized based on the photographs featured in the book and showcasing the reconstruction and redevelopment works carried out in the liberated territories, as well as the rich nature and rare flora and fauna of Garabagh, was also presented.