Seminar held at SSU as part of “Energy Talks” project [PHOTOS]

9 December 2025 18:06 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency (AERA) organised the next seminar under its “Energy Talks” project in cooperation with Sumgait State University (SSU), Azernews reports.

The event brought together representatives of AERA, the university’s leadership, faculty members, graduate students, and undergraduates.

In his welcoming remarks, Elmar Khalilov, Vice-Rector of SSU for Social Affairs and Public Relations, noted that this was the second time that the university hosted such an event as part of the “Energy Talks” project. He emphasised the importance of these events in terms of raising awareness about the latest developments in the energy sector, strengthening the knowledge of students studying in the field of energy, as well as fostering discussions around topics of interest.

Zeynab Kazimova, Head of AERA’s Press Section and Press Secretary, provided brief information about the “Energy Talks” project and noted that, over the past period, both online and in-person seminars have been successfully held in partnership with universities—both in Baku and across Azerbaijan’s regions—that train energy sector professionals.

The seminar continued with presentations by Elmar Gulaliyev, Head of the Energy Sector Liberalization Division, on “International Experience in the Liberalization of the Power Sector”, Shahin Maharramli, Deputy Director of the Energy Efficiency Department and Head of the Projects Section, on “Activities of the Energy Efficiency Fund”, and Vusala Latifova, Lead Specialist of the State Programs and Strategic Development Division, on “General Overview of the Power Sector.”

During the seminar, discussions were also held on questions of interest raised by SSU’s faculty and students.