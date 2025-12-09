OIC Cultural Festival holds discussions on development of technologies in culture in Islamic countries [PHOTOS]

9 December 2025 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

A discussion has been held on the topic "The Development of Technologies in the Field of Culture in Islamic Countries" in the framework of "OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week – 2025", Azernews reports.

The panel session on the subject of "Development of Technologies in the Field of Culture (Cultech) in Islamic Countries" was moderated by Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Lhoucine Rhazoui.

In her speech during the panel, Azerbaijan Deputy Culture Minister, Saadat Yusifova, emphasized that Azerbaijan has made significant contributions to Islamic culture:

"Today, here, we are not only highlighting our cultural heritage, but also our current political, economic, and cultural partnerships. Throughout the centuries, aesthetic music, architecture, carpet weaving, and various forms of art have brought us closer to one another."

The Deputy Culture Minister also provided information about the work being done in Azerbaijan to showcase the creative potential of young talents by applying their knowledge and skills, as well as the work done in the cultural and creative industries. It was noted that strengthening Azerbaijan's cooperation with various countries and the projects carried out have contributed to the export of the country's creative products and services.

President of Turkiye's Yunus Emre Institute, Abdurrahman Ali, spoke about the activities of the institution he heads. He mentioned that the institute has been carefully following the idea of combining culture with technology for a long time:

"Today, we are gathered here to evaluate the possibilities of applying the CulTech model, which presents a new perspective at the intersection of culture and technology, in Islamic countries. The fact that this event is being held in Baku is of special significance for us. This is because Azerbaijan is one of the most dynamic countries in the region when it comes to implementing innovative digital solutions.

Culture is one of the most powerful factors that shape not only our past but also our future. This is why the CulTech approach, which we are focusing on today, is so important. CulTech means the presentation of cultural values in conjunction with technology, that is, strengthening cultural production through digitization and expanding the sharing of culture to a wider audience. When Islamic countries, with their young populations, rich cultural heritage, and rapidly developing technological infrastructure, act together in this field, the impact that will emerge will be significant both regionally and globally," he said.

Assistant Director of the ICESCO Baku Regional Office, Maryam Gafar-Zada highlighted that the office covers the Caucasus and Central Asia regions, including Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. She noted that for these five countries, which have rich historical and cultural heritage, the Baku Regional Office plays an important role as a dynamic platform for cooperation and dialogue, especially as a hub for the exchange of experiences in the fields of youth, digital technologies, and creative industries.

According to her, places like the "Center for the Development of Cultural and Creative Industries," where creative youth gather in Baku, are considered exemplary practices for ICESCO, and there are wide opportunities for transferring this model to Central Asian countries.

Director of the Statistics and Information Department of the Statistical, Economic and Social Research and Training Centre for Islamic Countries (SESRIC), Atilla Karaman, stated that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) represents 2 billion people demographically, with 1.1 billion of them under the age of 25, which makes up 51 percent of the total population:

"Around 27 percent of these young people have specific needs. These young people are neither involved in education, employment, nor any training process. If we can engage these 27 percent of youth in the labor market or in production in any way, it could significantly support the GDPs of our member countries. Another important statistic is related to the digital divide among our member countries. When we look at the countries within the organization, we see that the internet usage level reaches 99-100 percent. However, in some of our member countries, this indicator is below 20 percent. This situation is related to financial difficulties, infrastructure problems, and a lack of investment. Such a digital divide deepens the gaps between the talent potential of our member countries.

We must create a platform that combines both physical and digital events, a platform unique to the OIC, and we must be able to build a hybrid, intercultural digital learning ecosystem. As we move toward artificial intelligence in the global landscape, we propose mobility and academic bridge programs. It is essential to establish connections between universities and industries. We must propose a unique approach. By creating the best programs and selecting the most talented youth, we could send them to other OIC countries. As a result, they would be able to return to their countries after learning the best practices."

Chairman of the Uzbekistan Creative Association (UzCA) Abduvali Khaydarov spoke about the work being done in his country in the field of cultural technologies.

The panel session continued with a Q&A session and discussions.