MoU signed between ICESCO and Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation [PHOTOS]

9 December 2025 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On December 9, 2025, ICESCO Director-General Mr. Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik visited the headquarters of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and met with the President of the organization, Mrs. Aktoty Raimkulova, Azernews reports.

During the visit, the ICESCO delegation was presented with the Foundation's projects aimed at studying, preserving, and promoting cultural heritage. Important issues related to expanding scientific cooperation and strengthening institutional partnership were discussed.

The two sides exchanged plans for 2026, reviewed areas of mutual interest, and explored new prospects for collaboration.

A key event of the visit was the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and ICESCO, marking a new stage in the historical partnership between the parties.

The document was signed by the President of the Foundation, Mrs. Aktoty Raimkulova, and ICESCO Director-General, Mr. Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik.

The Memorandum provides for the international promotion of Turkic-Islamic cultural heritage, the introduction of new scientific approaches in the study, digitization, and preservation of cultural heritage sites, as well as the strengthening of expert exchange.

This important document is regarded as the beginning of a new phase in the field of cultural heritage preservation and will contribute to further enhancing effective cooperation between the parties.

At the conclusion of the meeting, ICESCO Director-General Mr. Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik left warm words in the Foundation 's guest book.

It should be noted that members of the ICESCO delegation also attended the meeting: Head of the ICESCO Partnership and International Cooperation Sector Anar Karimov, Director of the ICESCO Regional Office in Baku Dr. Abdulhakim Al-Sanan, Deputy Director of the ICESCO Regional Office in Baku Mrs. Maryam Gafar-zade, and Secretary of the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for ICESCO Affairs Mr. Alakbar Khidirov.

Today's high-level meeting has given new impetus to deepening cooperation between the Foundation and ICESCO in the field of international protection and development of cultural heritage.

The visit was accompanied by an artistic program.