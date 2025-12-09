AI and patents in focus at Azerbaijan–WIPO Joint Conference

9 December 2025 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

An international conference titled “Artificial Intelligence and Patents”, jointly organized by the Intellectual Property Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), opened on December 9.

As Azernews reports, speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the Board of the Intellectual Property Agency, Professor Kamran Imanov, described artificial intelligence as one of the greatest technological achievements of human civilization.

“Intellectual property should not shield itself from new technologies—it must adapt to them,” Imanov emphasized, noting that issues related to artificial intelligence remain a constant priority in Azerbaijan.

He recalled that President Ilham Aliyev has approved the “Artificial Intelligence Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025–2028”, which covers key sectors such as the economy, public administration, education, and infrastructure.

According to Imanov, this strategy also calls for the creation of a legislative framework that supports the development of artificial intelligence, which naturally places reforms in intellectual property laws on the national agenda.