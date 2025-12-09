Azernews.Az

Tuesday December 9 2025

Azerbaijan records notable growth in exports to Argentina

9 December 2025 17:49 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan records notable growth in exports to Argentina
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Analysts note that Azerbaijan’s increased exports are supported by rising demand for local products abroad, and continued cooperation with Argentina could open new opportunities in sectors such as agriculture, petrochemicals, and industrial goods.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more