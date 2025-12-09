Kia launches World Cup campaign

9 December 2025 23:45 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Kia, South Korea’s second-largest automaker, announced on Tuesday that it has launched a global promotional campaign ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

Under the theme “Inspiration Connects Us All,” the new campaign highlights the company’s commitment to fostering unity—not only between Kia and its customers, but also among people around the world—during the quadrennial global sporting event, the company said.

One of the campaign’s key initiatives is the Kia Official Match Ball Carrier (OMBC) program, in which 104 children aged 10 to 14 from across the globe will be selected to deliver the official match ball to referees before each World Cup match.

As part of the OMBC program, Kia has released three teaser videos featuring its global ambassador, football legend Thierry Henry. The teasers aim to build excitement and showcase the empowering role young fans will play during the tournament.

Kia also announced that 17 FIFA World Cup–themed display options will be offered to Kia owners in the lead-up to the tournament, allowing drivers to experience the spirit and energy of the event from behind the wheel.

Kia has been an official FIFA partner since 2007. Under its renewed agreement, the brand will continue providing transportation solutions, autonomous driving technologies, and future mobility services for FIFA’s global events and tournaments through 2030.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19 next year and will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. With a record number of participating teams and expanded venues, the tournament is expected to be the largest in World Cup history—an ideal stage for Kia’s global campaign to shine.