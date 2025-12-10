Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan on Caspian’s western shore rises as key connector in C Asia’s trade future

10 December 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
In recent years, the geography of Eurasian trade has been undergoing a visible transformation, shaped not only by global supply chain shifts but also by the strategic choices of the region’s mid-sized economies. Among these, Azerbaijan has increasingly emerged as a central player, particularly in its growing partnership with Uzbekistan. The steady rise in cargo flows between the two countries, which reached more than 100,000 tons in 2024, representing a 5% increase over the previous year, offers more than a statistical marker of bilateral cooperation. It reflects a broader regional dynamic in which Azerbaijan’s transit capabilities, logistical infrastructure, and diplomatic engagements are drawing Central Asian economies closer to the Caspian shore.

