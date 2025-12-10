Azerbaijan on Caspian’s western shore rises as key connector in C Asia’s trade future
In recent years, the geography of Eurasian trade has been undergoing a visible transformation, shaped not only by global supply chain shifts but also by the strategic choices of the region’s mid-sized economies. Among these, Azerbaijan has increasingly emerged as a central player, particularly in its growing partnership with Uzbekistan. The steady rise in cargo flows between the two countries, which reached more than 100,000 tons in 2024, representing a 5% increase over the previous year, offers more than a statistical marker of bilateral cooperation. It reflects a broader regional dynamic in which Azerbaijan’s transit capabilities, logistical infrastructure, and diplomatic engagements are drawing Central Asian economies closer to the Caspian shore.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!